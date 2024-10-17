Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target

With the generosity of our readers and donors, The Independent is delighted to announce that the Brick by Brick campaign with Refuge has reached its target of raising £300,000 to build a safe house for survivors of domestic abuse and their families.

But we're not done yet.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, gives his thanks to everyone who's donated so far and announces that the campaign is now looking to secure funding for another house to support Refuge.

Be a brick, buy and brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.