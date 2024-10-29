Strictly Come Dancing professional Nancy Xu fought back tears over comments she received on the BBC show, as celebrity partner Shayne Ward comforted her.

The couple, who ended up in the bottom two of the competition following a mixed reaction to thier Paso Doble on Saturday (26 October), appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday evening.

Nancy’s voice appeared to crack as she told host Fleur East: “We tried to bring everything we could possibly bring to the show and if it’s still not enough, we will keep pushing.

“I feel as choreographer, we want to make more memories on this dance floor, especially on the 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. We want to give more memories.”

Shayne reassured his partner, telling her: “You did amazing.”