Martin Lewis issues pension credit plea to nation as he hits out at Rachel Reeves

Martin Lewis issued a pension credit plea to the nation as he hit out at Rachel Reeves over the winter fuel payment cut.

The financial guru warned that 800,000 of the UK’s poorest pensioners are not claiming pension credit, even though they are entitled.

Speaking on a Budget special of The Martin Lewis Money Show on Thursday (31 October), he urged: “I just want to say, because the government is not doing anything, if you know someone on the state pension on a very low income, they’ve lost the cost of living payment, they’ve lost winter fuel payment, please get them to check if they are eligible for pension credit.

“More should have been done, it isn’t being done, get them to check.

“We collectively need to act on it.”