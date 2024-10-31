Trump acts out mock Harris and Biden ‘phone call’ in new ‘garbage’ dig

Donald Trump acted out a mock “phone call” between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden as he made a new “garbage” dig at his Democrat rivals.

Trump acted out the scene in an attempt to troll the vice president and president after the latter allegedly called MAGA voters “garbage” in anger over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.

Speaking at his New Mexico rally on Thursday (31 October), Trump posed as Harris on the phone.

“What the hell are you doing, Joe?”, Trump mocked.

“I’m trying, I’m at a big disadvantage. They say I’m not smart and you make it more difficult.”