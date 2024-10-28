Diddy ‘obsessed’ with Prince Harry and Prince William, says former publicist

Diddy’s former publicist claimed the rapper was “obsessed” with Prince Harry and Prince William, so much so that he had a framed picture of them on his home wall.

Rob Shuter claimed Diddy used to ask him about the royal brothers “all the time” and repeatedly asked him to help get an invite to the palace to meet them.

Shuter made his claims when he appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on 25 October.

“Diddy tried to get them to his parties, but they never went,” Shutter said.

He added: “He also had a framed picture on his wall of Harry and William, which I thought was quite strange.”