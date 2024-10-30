Saoirse Ronan breaks silence on awkward Graham Norton show exchange with Paul Mescal

Saoirse Ronan has responded to her awkward exchange with Paul Mescal on The Graham Norton Show.

The actress made a gender-based violence remark while sitting alongside an all-male panel of Mescal, Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne on the BBC chat show on Friday (25 October).

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday (30 October), Saoirse said: “The reaction has been wild. It’s definitely not something that I had expected, and I didn’t necessarily set out to sort of make a splash.

“But I do think there’s something really telling about the society that we’re in right now and about how open women want to be with the men in their lives.”