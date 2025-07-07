The White House has been challenged over its declaration that there was no Jeffrey Epstein “client list” despite the Attorney General previously saying she had it “sitting on my desk”.

During a press conference on Monday (7 July), Karoline Leavitt was grilled by Fox News ‘ Peter Doocy on the Department of Justice’s new memo which made clear no further investigations will be launched into other individuals.

Mr Doocy asked the press secretary why Attorney General Pam Bondi had said in February that she had the client list “ready to review” but now claims it does not exist.

Ms Leavitt replied: “Yes, she was saying the entirety of all of those – paperwork – all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. That's what the Attorney General was referring to and I'll let her speak for that.”