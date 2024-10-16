Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem

New Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel has been pressed on whether or not he will sing the English national anthem before matches.

The German native, who was today (16 October) officially unveiled as England’s new coach, gave his first press conference about his plans for the national side.

When asked if he will sing the country’s national anthem, the 51-year-old said: “I understand it is a personal decision, there are managers who sing and some who don’t. I have not made my decision yet.

“No matter what decision I take I will always show my respect to the country and a very moving anthem.”