Perrie Edwards makes music industry plea after Liam Payne’s death

Singer Perrie Edwards has called for more support for artists in the music industry following the death of Liam Payne.

The Little Mix singer, who dated Liam’s One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, said artists “aren’t looked after enough”.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Offical podcast, released on Monday (28 October), the 31-year-old said: “There are no consequences for people’s comments online. People are not looked after enough in this industry, people are put on a pedestal.

“They are treated like a god and then everyone jumps on this bandwagon of like ‘let’s tear them down’. But people are human. Can we make rules with social media?”