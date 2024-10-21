Liam Payne death latest: Hundreds of One Direction fans mourn singer in Hyde Park vigil
Singer died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, sparking tributes from his One Direction bandmates, Sheeran, Robbie Williams, and his ‘heartbroken’ family
Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik has announced he is postponing his US tour in the wake of the singer’s sudden death, aged 31.
The news arrived ahead of vigils in both Liverpool on Saturday (19 October) and London on Sunday (20 October), where hundreds of fans stood in silence while mourning the singer.
Meanwhile, Payne’s father was seen reading tributes and kissing photos of his son outside the hotel where he died in Argentina, Bueons Aires.
Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have said they are “devastated” over the singer’s death, while Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has opened up about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.”
The singer, who shot to fame after joining the pop group on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2010 along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Malik and Louis Tomlinson, was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” in a tribute from his surviving bandmates.
Payne’s cause of death was revealed in a preliminary autopsy on Thursday 17 October. Photos taken by officials of his hotel room showed it in a state of disarray, with a smashed TV screen and debris scattered around the surfaces.
Liam Payne given ‘In Memoriam’ tribute at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Liam Payne was included in the In Memoriam section at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 19, just days after his death.
Artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Cher and Jimmy Buffett were being inducted into the hall.
A photograph of Payne from One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” video was used, and Us Magazine reports attendees cheered the moment.
The ceremony is available to stream on Disney+.
Bruce Springsteen on Liam Payne death: ‘It’s a business that puts enormous pressure on young people’
Bruce Springsteen has reflected on the shock death of Liam Payne, saying the music industry “puts enormous pressures on young people.”
In a new interview, Springsteen said that artists dying young is “not an unusual thing in my business.”
Read the full story:
Bruce Springsteen says music industry put Liam Payne under ‘enormous pressure’
‘I understand that very well,’ added the rock icon
Doctor shares how to talk to children about grief after Liam Payne death
Cheryl describes ‘indescribably painful’ grief
Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.
“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began.
Read in full here:
Cheryl Cole breaks silence on ‘earth shattering’ death of Liam Payne
Liam Payne, who shares seven-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony
Candlelit vigil held for Liam Payne at singer's old secondary school in Wolverhampton
Why Liam Payne’s girlfriend left Argentina two days before his death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed she and the One Direction singer, who tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, weren’t supposed to be in Argentina for more than five days.
Two days before the singer’s death, Cassidy, 25, travelled back to her home in Miami, Florida, leaving Payne in Argentina. According to her, the couple was originally only planning to be in the country for five days, but their trip ended up being extended.
In the video blog of her trip back to the US, Cassidy explained why she left.
Why Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy left Argentina just before his death
Payne and Cassidy had been dating for two years
Liam Payne’s sister says ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t save you’ in heartbreaking tribute
Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, paid tribute to her brother in a moving social media post, writing: “I don’t believe this is happening. Many times have I poured my heart out publicly with pride about Liam but never much about life as his sister.
“Liam is my best friend, no one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get.
“Liam, my brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone. What I do love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I’m with you with anyone else.”
“I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.
I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.
“You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time.”
Songwriter urges measures to be taken to protect young musicians
In the wake of Liam Payne’s death, a leading figure within the music industry has called on measures to be introduced to stop youngsters being pushed into pop stardom.
Payne was 16 when he became a member of One Direction on The X Factor, but Guy Chambers, the former songwriter for Robbie Williams, now wants the music industry to stop working with talent under the age of 18.
More here:
Music industry urged to stop pushing teenagers into stardom after Liam Payne’s death
Payne was only 16 when he became a member of One Direction on ‘The X-Factor’
One Direction songwriter remembers Liam Payne
Julian Bulian, a songwriter who collaborated with One Direction, has paid tribute to Liam Payne.
He wrote on Instagram: "We wrote songs that changed my life. He believed in me. He encouraged and empowered me. He helped make my dreams come true. There isn't enough I can say about Liam that would accurately express the way I feel about him."
