Liam Payne death latest: Harry Styles says he’s ‘truly devastated’ in tribute as authorities prepare autopsy
Liam Payne, solo star and former One Direction member, has died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires
One Direction star Liam Payne has died suddenly aged 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Local authorities have said they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.
Payne’s family said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.
In a joint statement signed “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”, Payne’s One Direction bandmates said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.
“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”
Payne rose to fame while competing on season five of The X Factor in 2010, when he was placed in the band One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.
They went on to become one of the world’s most successful boybands, selling 70 million records and performing in stadiums around the world.
Camila Cabello remembers Payne for his kindness
Camila Cabello, the 27-year-old Cuban-born pop star who rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, has recalled the impact Payne had on her when they first met.
Writing on her Instagram Stories, Cabello said: “thank you Liam for all the joy you brought my friends and i. it really made an impression on me as a young girl to meet a member of a group i loved and have him be so kind. it’s a tragedy to have him gone way too soon.”
Harry Styles remembers Payne’s ‘infectious’ energy for life
Harry Styles has posted a personal message to his Instagram page, paying tribute to Payne.
“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” he writes.
“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.
“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.
“My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around tehworld who knew and loved him, as I did.”
The best way to support young fans following singer’s shock death
All of One Direction’s many fans are going through a difficult time right now. Here’s some advice on how best to support them:
Liam Payne: The best way to support young fans following singer’s shock death
Devastated fans congregated outside the Casa Sur Hotel this morning to lay flowers and light candles
Zayn Malik posts tribute to Payne along with sweet photo
Zayn Malik has remembered Payne on his Instagram page, sharing a sweet photo of himself asleep in Payne’s lap on a tour bus, while Payne is also asleep slumped over on top of him.
Malik captioned the image: “Love You Bro”
In a statement on another slide, Malik wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.
“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.
“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.
“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.
“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.
“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I willcherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro”
Louis Tomlinson shares heartfelt message calling Payne ‘the most vital part of One Direction'
Following the official joint One Direction statement earlier, Louis Tomlinson has shared a heartfelt personal message on his Instagram.
Tomlinson wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.
“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.
“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”
Former One Direction members share joint statement
In a statement signed “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”, Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.
“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.
“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.
“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.
“We will miss him terribly.
“We love you Liam.”
Tributes have poured in for the former One Direction star after he died in a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires
A close friend of Liam Payne reveals messages he sent her in hours before his death
Jodie Richards, a close friend of Payne’s who taught him at her performing arts company Pink Productions in Wolverhampton, has revealed the messages he sent her just hours before his death.
Richards said there was nothing unusual about the messages, with Payne checking in about what she was up to and sending a photograph of him in his hotel room.
“I’m really close to Liam, we’ve been friends for years and he was away yesterday in Argentina and I think he just wanted to touch base and check I was okay, see how everyone was back at home.” she told Sky News.
“We speak near enough every day and have done for years. Obviously he’s always been there at times I’ve needed him even though he’s not local.”
“He was looking forward to his day, he said he was having a chill, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.”
The 41-year-old added: “He seemed fine, he looked happy, he looked healthy - no reason for any kind of concern and then obviously I heard it on the news.”
She said her initial reaction was disbelief. “I thought it was fake news, I tried to phone him,” she said. “Obviously he wasn’t answering. I tried to text him, it wasn’t going to a ‘read’ message - normally it does quite quickly, then as I turned the telly on it was getting more and more apparent it wasn’t fake.”
Liam Payne drew the short straw in One Direction – now we’ll never know the real him
Both in the band and out of it, the pop star struggled to find his defining identity, writes Mark Beaumont. Attempts at telling the world who he is with a second solo album and a documentary fell on deaf ears. His life now cut tragically short, the singer may remain elusive forever
Noah Cyrus posts emotional response to ‘devastating, awful, heart breaking news'
The singer and actor Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and younger sister of Miley Cyrus, grew up as a passionate fan of One Direction.
The 24-year-old wrote an emotional post on her Instagram Stories in reaction to the shocking news of Liam Payne’s death:
“I’m not ever gonna be able to fully voice how I am feeling but..
“I feel so fortunate to have been in the same generation as Liam Payne and the phenomenon of 1D..
“Liam you are so loved and will always be loved by so many.
“This is the most devastating, awful, heart breaking news. I’m sending so much love to his family, girlfriend, and the close people around him.
“As someone who eat sleep breathed one direction and being apart of that fandom was such as huge part of my life and so many others. We are so lucky to have been apart of that fandom.
“We are so lucky to have known Liam Payne the singer and performer. But my heart goes out to the Liam Payne who was suffering behind closed doors. My heart goes out to his fans as well because I’m absolutely crushed and I imagine so many are so broken by the loss of someone so special.
“Thank you for the laughs, smiles, and songs. You will live forever through those. You will never be forgotten.
“Rest in peace Liam. I really wish you so much peace beyond this world. You deserve it.”
