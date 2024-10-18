Simon Cowell has paid his tributes to the singer Liam Payne following his death on 16 October in Buenos Aires.

Sharing a post on his Instagram account, Cowell said, “Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty.”

Simon has played a major role in the rise of One Direction.

Payne rose to fame in 2008 when at the age of 14, he auditioned for The X Factor and was told by Simon to try two years later.

In 2010, Payne returned to perform solo but was offered to form a group alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Cowell added, “I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon.”