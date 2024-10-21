Liam Payne’s cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Payne died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, local police said on Thursday.

A preliminary autopsy indicated that Payne had suffered “internal and external” hemorrhages and multiple traumatic injuries, according to the report seen by multiple outlets. Officials said Payne’s plunge from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel was what caused his fatal injuries.

A toxicology report is still pending.

The One Direction singer was pronounced dead on Wednesday (October 16), after emergency services responded to a hotel manager’s call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

open image in gallery Initial autopsy report reveals Liam Payne suffered internal and external bleeding after falling from third-floor hotel balcony ( Getty Images for Nickelodeon )

The 911 call was made at 5:01pm local time, shortly before Payne’s death around 10 minutes later. The hotel employee told the operator that emergency services were needed “urgently,” noting that the hotel room had a balcony.

“We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk,” they said. “He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

Alberto Crescenti, head of the local emergency services, told Buenos Aires Times that “there was no possibility” for first responders to save Payne’s life as he had “very serious injuries.”

Buenos Aires police later found Payne’s hotel room “in complete disarray,” with packs of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, as well as energy supplements and other over-the-counter drugs strewn about and “various items broken.”

They added that a whiskey bottle, lighter, and cell phone were retrieved from the internal hotel courtyard where Payne’s body was found.

Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction, one of the most popular boy bands in history. The group was formed on reality competition series The X Factor in 2010, where Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson each auditioned as solo acts before joining the five-piece group.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

open image in gallery Liam Payne was a member of the boy band One Direction, which announced its prolonged hiatus in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Released in 2011, their debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” topped the charts in the UK and hit No 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song also won the 2012 Brit Award for British Single of the Year and featured on their debut album, Up All Night.

“At the start we couldn’t get past our own egos,” he told The Guardian in a 2019 interview. “Everybody had their own little thing – it was like having four older brothers.” He claimed to be “a bit more mature” than his bandmates, which he said was due to his focus and ambition for a career in show business.

Payne referred to the time he spent in One Direction as “like uni”, but would later open up about his experiences of burnout and claustrophobia: “Cabin fever,” he told The Telegraph. “It sent me a bit AWOL at one point, if I’m honest. I can remember when there were 10,000 people outside our hotel. We couldn’t go anywhere. It was just gig to hotel, gig to hotel. And you couldn’t sleep, because they’d still be outside.”

One Direction announced their hiatus in 2016 following Malik’s departure from the band as the five members pursued solo careers with varying degrees of success.

Payne had attended Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires just weeks before his death. While the living members of One Direction have yet to publicly address Payne’s passing, both fans and friends have shared social media tributes to the singer.

In a statement issued by Payne’s spokeswoman, his family said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Follow live updates and tributes following the death of Liam Payne here.