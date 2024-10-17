Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Stars from the world of music and entertainment are paying tribute to Liam Payne after the sudden death of the One Direction star at the age of 31.

Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 16 October, prompting at outpouring of grief from fans across the globe.

Greg Horan, the brother of Payne’s band mate, Niall, said in a heartfelt statement on Instagram: “You will be forever missed Liam. Words can’t describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys.”

US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth paid tribute to Payne with an uncaptioned picture of the pair together. On his Instagram stories, he wrote: “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.”

On Instagram, X Factor host Dermot O’Leary posted a black-and-white photograph of himself with Payne during the show. “The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” wrote O’Leary. “He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

Speaking on This Morning, O’Leary added: “He was both wise and sort of a young soul at the same time. He had this sort of old bones about him and yet he was always quite beautifully wide eyed out the world.”

Anne Twist, Harry Styles’ mother, shared a photo of a broken heart emoji on her Instagram with a caption that said: “Just a boy...”

Boyzone singer Mikey Graham wrote on X: “Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent. Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest.”

Ant Middleton said he “formed a brotherhood” with Payne after they filmed a documentary together in 2019. The ex-Special Forces soldier described the former One Direction singer as “a good friend of mine” after the pair journeyed through Namibia for the programme Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking.

Middleton said during a live interview on Australia’s The Morning Show that it was “the first time hearing” of Payne’s death.

“After we filmed Straight Talking With Ant Middleton, he was my first celebrity guest and we formed a brotherhood,” Middleton told hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur.

“He was like a younger brother to me. He would confide in me, I’d go around and see him.”

Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher wrote on X/Twitter: “Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x.”

When asked if he had seen the news about Payne, Gallagher confirmed that he had, calling it “very sad”.

Singer Rita Ora, who performed with Liam Payne on “For You,” from the film Fifty Shades Freed said the news of his death “breaks my heart”. She posted to X: “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

Another boyband, Blue wrote on their social media channels that they were “shocked and devastated to hear the news last night. Look after each other, everyone.”

They added a message to his former partner Cheryl Cole, saying: “Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family.”

Dan Richards, One Direction’s guitarist, posted a story on his Instagram, writing: “This all feels so surreal...Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liams family at this time.”

The Wanted’s lead singer Max George posted a tribute on X, writing: “Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam.”

Waliyha Malik, the sister of Payne’s ex-band mate Zayn, shared a picture of her with Payne adding on X/Twitter: “I can’t believe it, I honestly have no words for this sad moment... I really can’t believe it.”

Paris Hilton wrote on X: “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.”

The Backstreet Boys also paid tribute: “Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.”

In a strong statement, Rebecca Ferguson, who met Payne on The X-Factor called out the “exploitation and profiteering of young stars”.

She added: “Many of us are devastated and reflective today as it has finally taken its first victim. Rest in Peace Liam, I hope you find peace on the other side and love to your mum and family x.”

Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood has said that he was shocked to hear of Payne’s death and said that it “was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance.”

While the X-Factor where Payne was discovered and became a member of One Direction said that they were “heartbroken” by his death, adding: “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. “

A spokesperson for Payne’s family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.“

British PM Keir Starmer, also expressed his “sincere condolences” to Liam’s family and friends. He added: “One Direction were one of the biggest bands in history, and the music has a huge impact on many millions of fans around the world.”