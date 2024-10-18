Rita Ora fights back tears as she struggles through Liam Payne tribute live on stage

Rita Ora fought back tears as she performed a tribute to Liam Payne hours after the One Direction star's death.

The musician, 33, sang "For You" — the track she collaborated with Payne on in 2018 — in front of a black and white image of the pair during her show in Osaka, Japan.

Ora struggled through the song, asking the audience to sing for her as she sat on a riser with her head in her hands.

She later walked off stage with her arms crossed.

Payne passed away aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 16 October, police said.