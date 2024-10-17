Liam Payne's friend Ant Middleton shared how the singer celebrated being a "proud dad", after the One Direction star's death aged 31.

The Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star and the musician appeared in a documentary together in 2019 — Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking — during which the pair journeyed through Namibia.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, 17 October, Middleton paid tribute to Payne as a father.

Payne welcomed a son, Bear, with Cheryl Cole in 2017.

"When he spoke about Bear, his face lit up," Middleton said.