Fans cried and sang Liam Payne’s songs outside a hotel in Buenos Aires on Thursday, 17 October after the singer died aged 31.

The former One Direction star passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentinian capital, police said.

Authorities say they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Candles were lit and tributes were left for Payne outside Casa Sur Hotel as fans grieved the musician.

He is survived by his parents, his two older sisters, and his seven-year-old son, Bear.