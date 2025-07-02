Trump suggests teaching migrants how to run away from alligators

Donald Trump has suggested teaching migrants how to run away from alligators as he toured a new migrant detention center in Florida known as “Alligator Alcaratz”.

The US president visited the facility, which is located in the remote Florida Everglades amongst alligator-filled swamps, on Tuesday (1 July).

Speaking to reporters outside the camp, the US president was asked if those who tried to escape would be “eaten by snakes or alligators”, to which Mr Trump replied: “I guess that’s the concept.

“The snakes are fast, but alligators [are faster],” he said.

“We’re going to teach them how to run away from an alligator. Don’t run in a straight line, look, like this, and you know what? Your chances go up about 1 per cent. Not a good thing,” he said whilst making zigzag motions with his hands.