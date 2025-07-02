Reform pokes fun at Starmer with 'That's What I Call U-Turns' video

Reform UK has released a video mocking Labour ahead of their anniversary of winning the general election on July 4.

A parody style music advert called “Now That’s What I Call U-Turns” was shared by Nigel Farage’s party on Tuesday (1 July) with the caption: ”One year of Starmer, one year of u-turns”.

The video references several of Labour’s controversial policies, including winter fuel payments with the song “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice playing in the background, whilst their early release of prisoners was referenced with Queen’s “I Want to Break Free”.

Former party chairman Zia Yusuf shared the video with the caption: “The Reform digital team really is in a class of its own.”