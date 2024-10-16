Independent TV
Liam Payne death: Police attend scene at Buenos Aires hotel after singer falls from balcony
Police have cordoned off the scene at the Casa Sur Hotel, in Beunos Aires, Argentina, after a tragic accident involving former One Direction star Liam Payne.
The singer died aged 31 on October 17, 2024.
Pablo Policicchio, a spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said in a statement to Associated Press that Payne “had thrown himself from the balcony of his room”, sustaining extremely serious injuries.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene around 5pm local time.
Footage shows an ambulance parked outside the hotel while authorities cordon off the area in the Palermo neighborhood, as crowds continued to gather nearby.
