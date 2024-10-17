Video: Liam Payne’s first time meeting Cheryl Cole resurfaces after death

Liam Payne's first audition on The X Factor aged 14 resurfaced online after the One Direction singer's death aged 31.

In his debut appearance on the fifth series of the ITV talent show, the musician met Cheryl Cole for the first time; years later the pair welcomed a son, Bear, together.

Payne was cut during the judges’ houses stage and returned to the show in 2010, when he was grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form the boy band.

The musician passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 16 October, police said.