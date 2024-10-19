Liam Payne ‘donated £10,000 in one night’ to GoFundMe pages before death

Liam Payne donated ‘£10,000 in one night’ to GoFundMe pages in the month before his death, it has been revealed.

The singer, who undertook a number of charitable projects, is thought to have donated to a number of people, including £2,300 to Jack, 28, from America who had been diagnosed with stage 4 B-cell lymphoma.

Other donations from the same night included £770 to a school shooting survivor, and £2,223 to help Kailyn, a four-year-old who had experienced a stroke.

The 31-year-old died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on 16 October.