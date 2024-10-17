Simon Cowell responds to Liam Payne’s sudden death in Buenos Aires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Simon Cowell has responded to the sudden death of One Direction star Liam Payne by cancelling filming for Britain’s Got Talent.

Payne, who shot to international fame when One Direction was formed on X Factor, was found dead after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The singer had been in the country in part to support his former bandmate Niall Horan who had been performing in Buenos Aires. Payne had attended Horan’s concert earlier this month with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy before deciding to stay in the country for longer.

Follow live updates and tributes following the death of Liam Payne here.

Simon Cowell, who formed One Direction on X Factor and was their first manager, has responded to the news by halting filming for ITV’s new series of Britain’s Got Talent, which features Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and guest judge KSI on the judging panel.

The show, created by Cowell, was filming for its audition stage in Blackpool.

In a statement, Applause store, who organised the tickets for filming, announced: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

open image in gallery Simon Cowell with One Direction in 2015 ( PA )

Payne entered X Factor in 2008 as a solo artist and made it through to the judges’ house stage of the competition. He returned two years later, in 2010, and was put in a boy band with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to become One Direction.

After finishing in third place, the band were signed to judge Cowell’s record label Syco Entertainment. The group achieved international success in the proceeding years, becoming the first boy band in US chart history to record two No 1 albums in the same calendar year.

open image in gallery Payne during his first X Factor audition ( ITV )

So far, no members of One Direction have made a statement on their bandmate’s death, but the official X/Twitter account for X Factor posted: “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.”

“He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him,” the statement continued.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

open image in gallery ( Kate Green/Getty Images )

Local authorities in Buenos Aires have said they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

A hotel worker made a distressed call to police shortly before his death, it has emerged, in which they said a guest was “breaking everything in his room” and appeared to be “on drugs and alcohol”.