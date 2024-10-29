Great British Bake Off favourite sent home leaving Noel Fielding and fans devastated

A Great British Bake Off favourite has been sent home leaving host Noel Fielding and fans devastated.

Palliative care assistant Nelly was sent home on Tuesday night’s show (29 October) after she failed to impress during Autumn Week.

Speaking after her exit, the 44-year-old said: “It's not commiseration, it is a positive, I am so ready to leave. I never ever thought I would get to round six. I know my children are so proud.”

Nelly also revealed how host Noel was “genuinely upset” by her exit after the pair grew close while filming.

Fans were also devastated. One X user said: “I loved Nelly, I was only watching it for her”.