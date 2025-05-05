Prince Louis steals show on VE Day lending helping hand to Prince William

Prince Louis was caught trying to lend his father a helping hand as he tried to brush something off Prince William’s jacket while watching VE Day celebrations on Monday, 5 May.

The seven-year-old, seated next to his father — who was in his military uniform — cheekily turned to him and began brushing down the shoulder of his jacket.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their parents, William and Kate, to watch the spectacle in central London.