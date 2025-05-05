Tom Homan says Donald Trump is “one of, if not the most knowledgeable President that we’ve ever had.”

The Border Czar made the claim outside of the White House Monday (5 May), after a reporter said, “The president says he doesn't know what his responsibilities are under Article 5 of the Constitution. Who would it be who would educate him about that?”

Homan responded: “People can beat on President Trump all you want. President Trump’s a game-changer.”