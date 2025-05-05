King’s heartfelt gesture to veteran during VE Day military procession

King Charles III made a heartfelt gesture to a veteran as the pair sat next to each other to watch the VE Day military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, 5 May.

His Majesty tightened a navy blue blanket over Joy Trew’s shoulders and adjusted a grey blanket over her lap.

The four-day commemorations got underway today as the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children were joined by veterans in leading the nation’s events.