Heidi Klum teases annual extravagant Halloween costume

Model Heidi Klum has teased her annual extravagant Halloween costume, revealing it took a year to make.

The 51-year-old, known for her impressive array of spooky costumes over the years, took to Instagram on Thursday morning (31 October) to update her 12 million followers.

She said: “Happy Halloween. Show us your costumes. I am so excited to see all of your creations. I can not wait to show you mine. One year in the making.”

The model has previously dressed up as a worm, a werewolf, and an alien.