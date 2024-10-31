Watch: Joe Biden bites baby during White House Halloween party

Joe Biden playfully bit a baby during a Halloween event at the White House on Wednesday, 30 October.

The US president, 81, pretended to sink his teeth into the child, who was dressed as a turkey.

Biden, a grandfather of seven, was handing out sweets to youngsters alongside Jill Biden, who dressed up as a panda for the occasion.

The event theme was “Hallo-read” in a nod to the First Lady’s teaching career.

This week marks the Bidens’ last Halloween as president and First Lady.