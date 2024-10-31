Abortion is on the ballot in Florida | What is Amendment 4?

As well as voting for president, on November 5th, the Sunshine state will also vote on reproductive rights with Amendment 4.

This is a Florida-specific ballot measure that would ‘limit government inference with abortion’, at a time where the procedure is banned after six weeks. That’s before most women know they’re pregnant.

Proponents say it’s simply about Floridians’ freedom to make their own health care decisions, while maintaining the parental rights already in Florida’s constitution.

But Governor Ron DeSantis is opposing the ballot measure and has threatened TV channels running pro-amendment ads with legal action.

The Independent’s Kelly Rissman explains more.