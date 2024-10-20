Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

Chris Hoy has made his first TV appearance since revealing that his prostate cancer is terminal, leaving him with two to four years to live.

However, despite the news which has seen an outpouring of love from sportspeople around the globe, Hoy appeared this afternoon to present the World Track Cycling Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on behalf of BBC Sport.

“I’m having a great week, some incredible performances and hopefully some more to come,” he said, acknowledging the news.

“It’s always great to be back in the track centre, so many familiar faces, team mates, coaches, rivals and happy memories for me.”