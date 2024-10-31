Anti-choice campaigners pray outside abortion clinic ahead of new buffer zones

Anti-choice campaigners were filmed praying outside of an abortion clinic in central London this week ahead of the implementation of new protected zones.

Under new buffer zone measures, which were rolled out on Thursday, 31 October, it will now be illegal to influence, harass or provoke those using or delivering abortion services within a 150-metre radius of the abortion provider.

Those who infringe the new rules can be hit with an unlimited fine.

However, Crown Prosecution Service guidance states that a person carrying out activities in a buffer zone such as silent prayer “will not necessarily commit a criminal offence”.

Campaigners say the failure to ban silent prayer outside abortion clinics “defeats the point of buffer zones.”