Nigel Farage has warned council staff to look for other jobs after Reform took control of Durham.

The Reform leader had a message for anyone working in a host of roles for Durham council, which his party is now in control of.

Speaking at a victory rally in Durham on Friday (2 May), Mr Farage said: “These include those with working on climate change, diversity initiatives or even just from home.

“You all better be seeking alternative careers very, very quickly.”