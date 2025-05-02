Local election results live: Farage’s Reform beats Labour in dramatic Runcorn by-election by just six votes
Farage overturns Labour majority of nearly 15,000 votes in Runcorn and Helsby, as Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns wins Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty
Nigel Farage’s hopes of Reform contending as a potential party of government at the next election have received a massive boost as his candidate won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes.
The party overturned Labour’s previous majority of almost 15,000 votes, taking hold of an area which has been held by the party for more than 40 years. The extremely close result was declared after more than an hour spent on a knife-edge as a recount was conducted.
The Runcorn and Helsby by-election was the first major test for both Reform and Sir Keir Starmer after last year’s general election, nine months into a Labour government where Mr Farage’s party has been leading in the polls.
Ellie Reeves, chair of the Labour Party, said this morning: “We are getting on delivering that change, it does take time, we know people are inpatient, we are too.”
Hundreds of council seats and four mayoralties were contested around England as well, with the Tories facing the biggest losses as the results continue to be counted.
While Labour won the first three mayoral contests – in Doncaster, North Tyneside, West of England – Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns became the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, after winning 42 per cent of the vote.
Mr Farage hailed the night as “a very, very big moment indeed” for Reform which is “happening right across England”.
'We know people want to feel better off', Labour's Ellie Reeves
Labour’s party chair Ellie Reeves, on BBC’s Today programme, is now asked if the party was willing to rethink following its by-election defeat in Runcorn and Helsby.
“None of the political parites have said how they would fund the NHS, they may have criticised Labour’s policies and the tough decisions we’ve taken, but none of them put forward solutions on how they would fund the NHS, how they get waiting lists down, how they would recruit extra GPs,” she says.
Asked if the party was willing to do more than listen to the electorate, she says: “We are listening and delivering on our plan for change. It takes time.”
She said, in Runcorn, the government needed to go “further and faster” on schemes to help local people including rolling out breakfast clubs for children.
She adds: “We know people want to feel better, that’s why our increase in national minimum wage gives a pay rise to 3.5 million lowest paid workers in places like Runcorn. But we know that people don’t feel that overnight.”
Tory co-chair insists party will not do deals with Farage
Asked whether the Tories could do deals with Reform, Conservative Party co-chair Nigel Huddleston told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can’t see why we’d want to do that. Reform’s goal and strategy is the destruction of the Conservative Party and at the end of the day they don’t share many of the core values and principles that we hold.”
Pressed again, he said: “We’ve done deals in the past on a council level where it’s to implement Conservative policies and Conservative principles ... I welcome the fact that Nigel Farage seems to be adopting some Conservative policies and principles because running efficient councils is exactly what we do.
Challenged a final time, he said: “It’s a broad spectrum of things here – you also need to go into deals with people that you can trust. The key thing here is that we want to make sure that we get Conservative values, Conservative policies and Conservative principles implemented, whether that’s a local or national level.
He added: “We are under new leadership now. We’re using our time in opposition wisely, we’re developing a whole new set of principles and policies because we need to present ourselves as an alternative government – not a protest party, not a populist party that will go around saying that we’ve got simple, straight answers to really complex questions. That’s not a credible long-term proposition.”
'People are impatient, we are too', says Labour's chair Ellie Reeves
As we heard earlier, Ros Jones, who won a fourth term as Labour mayor of Doncaster with a narrow margin,said the government needed to listen to the public on issues such as reforms to PIP and changes to the winter fuel payments.
Now we are hearing from Labour’s chair Ellie Reeves, who is speaking to the Today programme. Ms Jones’ comments have been put to her on a night her party has lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform.
She says: “I think that we are getting on with delivering for people. We have had to take some tough decisions since getting into government, some difficult decisions to stabilise the economy.
“We inherited a mess after 14 years of the Conservatives, so we have had tough decisions, we have taken those tough decisions so we can put money into NHS, to bring down waiting lists, they’ve been going down six months in row.
“But we know that there is more to do. People voted last July at the general election for change, we are getting on delivering that change, it does take time, we know people are impatient, we are too.”
Reform victories ‘not a surprise’, says Tory party co-chair
Tory co-chair Nigel Huddleston said that while his party had expected a bad night in the local elections, it had been “a terrible night for Labour”.
He told Sky News: “Our key job as His Majesty’s Opposition is to hold this disastrous Labour government to account on the terrible policies that they are implementing and on that actually, that resonated well on the doorsteps.
“People do recognise that we’re doing that, but these local elections were always going to be tough, and it’s not a surprise that Reform won in Lincolnshire or indeed in Runcorn.
“In fact, actually, I thought they would have won by more in Runcorn.”
Tories feeling nervous of Reform surge in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire
A senior Tory source has told The Independent that the party’s hopes of winning the mayoralty in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are “rapidly fading”.
The party’s candidate Paul Bristow had been favourite to win and the Tories had been hoping for victory to help deal with an otherwise dreadful set of results.
But now it is believed that Reform, who had not targeted the mayoralty, is expected to win. The Lib Dems are projected to be in second with a greater chance of winning than the Tories.
Analysis | Farage and Reform have had a significant win but not a historic breakthrough
Here is some analysis from our political editor David Maddox:
In the end the by-election result in Runcorn and Helsby which will get the headlines and it is a very significant breakthrough moment for Nigel Farage.
His party’s candidate Sarah Pochin’s win by just six votes is the first time a Farage led pro-Brexit party has won a by-election where they did not have the sitting MP recontest the seat.
In so doing they overturned a majority of more than 14,000 for Labour, so the result is impressive but not unexpected given Keir Starmer’s problematic first six months in government.
However, Labour will be pleased to have held on and beaten Reform in the mayoralties in North Tyneside, Doncaster, where energy secretary Ed Miliband has his seat, and the West of England. Doncaster was one Reform had been expected to win and it underlines that Farage’s march to power in Westminster is far from inevitable.
But in the previously Tory area of Lincolnshire Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns has scored a big result. Farage’s party may also have controlling majorities in two councils.
This all means that there is a chance to scrutinise Reform as a party of power before the next election.
The biggest losers tonight are the Tories who look to be bereft of heartlands and could find themselves being replaced by Reform.
Labour chair suggests people will now look at Reform's policies rather than hype
Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves suggested that people will “take a closer look at Reform’s policies” rather than the party’s “hype” after its wins in Runcorn and Helsby and the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral race.
She told Sky News: “One of the things that will happen now is that people will take a closer look at Reform's policies now that they hold the Greater Lincolnshire mayor for example, they've won this seat in Runcorn.
“And when people look at those policies, you know, just this week Nigel Farage talked about moving away from the NHS being paid for from general taxation. He’s talked previously about the insurance-based system for the NHS. And I think people will start to look at those policies.
“There's been a lot of noise from Reform, a lot of hype from Reform, but actually people will now, I think, take a closer look at some of their policies.”
What to expect in the coming hours
While Reform has won the Runcorn by-election and the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty, with Labour taking victory in three other mayoral contests, and Northumberland County Council remaining under no overall control, there are still many results yet to be announced.
At around 9am, ballot papers will start to be counted around this time for the remaining two mayoral contests in Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and Hull & East Yorkshire.
Counting will also get under way in those local authorities that did not begin on Thursday night.
Some council results will start to be declared from around 1pm, with a steady stream following throughout the afternoon and the majority expected in the early evening.
Ian Jones has more details in this hour-by-hour guide:
Local elections 2025: Hour-by-hour guide to results
Turnout in dramatic Runcorn by-election higher than expected
Turnout in the dramatic Runcorn and Helsby by-election was much higher than expected, sitting at 46.33 per cent – while count agents in the constituency were expecting around 30 per cent.
The vote was evenly split between Reform UK and Labour, with Sarah Pochin taking 38.72 per cent of the vote and Labour taking 38.70 per cent – a difference of just six votes.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full report:
Runcorn by-election: Reform narrowly wins in major blow to Keir Starmer
Reform well ahead of Labour in Lincolnshire council race
Reform UK remains on track to take control of Lincolnshire County Council, after winning 19 of the first 25 seats to be declared – with Labour on three, Liberal Democrats two and Conservatives one.
The party needed another 17 seats from the 45 still to be declared to gain a majority on a council which was previously run by the Conservatives with 54 seats.
The full result from the council will not be known until later on Friday afternoon, as counting has not yet started in many of the seats.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments