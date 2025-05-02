Nigel Farage speaks following Reform’s by-election victory in Runcorn and Helsby, beating Labour by just six votes

Nigel Farage’s hopes of Reform contending as a potential party of government at the next election have received a massive boost as his candidate won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes.

The party overturned Labour’s previous majority of almost 15,000 votes, taking hold of an area which has been held by the party for more than 40 years. The extremely close result was declared after more than an hour spent on a knife-edge as a recount was conducted.

The Runcorn and Helsby by-election was the first major test for both Reform and Sir Keir Starmer after last year’s general election, nine months into a Labour government where Mr Farage’s party has been leading in the polls.

Ellie Reeves, chair of the Labour Party, said this morning: “We are getting on delivering that change, it does take time, we know people are inpatient, we are too.”

Hundreds of council seats and four mayoralties were contested around England as well, with the Tories facing the biggest losses as the results continue to be counted.

While Labour won the first three mayoral contests – in Doncaster, North Tyneside, West of England – Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns became the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, after winning 42 per cent of the vote.

Mr Farage hailed the night as “a very, very big moment indeed” for Reform which is “happening right across England”.