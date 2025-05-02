Rare two-headed snake hatches at pet store in 1-in-100,000 occurrence

A California pet store has unveiled an extraordinarily rare two-headed snake.

The double-headed California kingsnake - one head named Zeke, the other Angel - has survived seven months after hatching, with rarity of its appearance being 1-in-100,000 - the same as a conjoined twin.

In a video posted to social media, East Bay Vivarium said they were ‘extremely hopeful’ for the snake’s survival as the two heads completely share their vital internal organs - although only one of the heads shows an interest in eating.

The average lifespan for a California kingsnake is 10-15 years, however, that can reach beyond 20 for snakes bred in captivity.