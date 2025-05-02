JD Vance claims Mike Waltz’ NSA ousting was ‘a promotion’

JD Vance has claimed Mike Waltz’ removal as US national security advisor and subsequent nomination as UN ambassador is ‘arguably a promotion’.

Speaking to Bret Baier on Fox News, Vance denied the move was a sacking, saying: “He’s being made ambassador to the United Nations, which is of course a senate confirmed position. I think you could make a good argument it’s a promotion.”

Trump announced Waltz’ removal in a post on social media, revealing Secretary of State Marco Rubio would take temporary charge of the position.

Waltz became the face of the Signalgate scandal in March after mistakenly adding a journalist to a Trump administration group chat discussing highly-sensitive plans relating to military operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen.