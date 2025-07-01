Watch: Visitors react as Santorini begins charging tourists €20 to enter

Holidaymakers have reacted as Santorini’s new €20 ‘tourist tax’ came into force today (Tuesday 1).

Along with the nearby island of Mykonos, Santorini will now charge cruise passengers a fee to visit the islands in peak season, from June 1 to September 30, in a bid to curb overtourism.

Reaction to the news from visitors was mixed. “€20 is not going to make the difference on whether people decide to [come to the island],” said holidaymaker Michelle Power.

Another tourist, Paul Willa, was sceptical. “I don’t think it is the right thing to do,” he told Reuters. “Tourism brings a lot of money to the island.”