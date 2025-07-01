Five-year-old rescued after getting lost in desert chasing his dog

A five-year-old boy was rescued after getting lost chasing after his family's dog in an Arizona desert.

In footage from 22 June released by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a dispatcher is heard telling officers that the youngster's grandmother had called emergency services to report that he had run away chasing the family pet.

Authorities said the tracking skills of a police dog were crucial in finding the boy quickly.

He was found safe with the dog by his side and reunited with his relieved family.