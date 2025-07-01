Moment dad and daughter rescued after she falls overboard on Disney cruise

A father and daughter were rescued from the water after the young girl fell off a Disney Cruise ship on Sunday (29 June).

The Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following a four-night cruise in the Bahamas when the “man overboard” alarm was sounded.

The unnamed girl reportedly fell from the fourth deck. Her father jumped in to grab her and treaded water before the pair were rescued.

It was not immediately clear what caused her to fall.

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said: "We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."