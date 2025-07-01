Disabled Labour MP breaks down in tears over party’s welfare cuts

A disabled Labour MP cried as she delivered an impassioned speech criticising her party's welfare cuts on Tuesday, 1 July.

Marie Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge since 2024, explained that she felt compelled to join politics after the Conservatives' series of severe spending cuts and tax increases when they were last in government.

Ms Tidball, who was born with a congenital disability affecting all four limbs, condemned Labour's proposed cuts and confirmed that she would be voting against the bill.

The bill would see changes made to personal independence payment (Pip) and the health-related element of universal credit.