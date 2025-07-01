If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Rachael Maskell became emotional whilst describing the impact of welfare cuts on her constituent on Tuesday (1 July).

The Labour MP for York Central, who put forward a second amendment rejecting the Universal Credit and Personal Independent Payment Bill, said her disabled constituent told her that “it would be better if he wasn’t here”.

The bill would see changes made to personal independence payment (Pip) and the health-related element of universal credit.