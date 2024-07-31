This eyebrow pencil gives me perfect arches in just 10 seconds

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Synonymous with perfectly arched, shaped and defined brows, chances are you’ve had a Benefit eyebrow tool (or two) in your make-up arsenal at some point.

Founded in 1976 by two sisters Jean and Jane Ford (both were successful models and make-up artists at the time), Benefit Cosmetics has always been at the forefront of a pioneering, but playful, approach to beauty.

Its cult favourite hoola bronzer (£32.50, Lookfantastic.com) was the first shimmer-free matte bronzer on the market when it launched 20 years ago, while the 10-year-old roller lash curling mascara (£27, Lookfantastic.com) was inspired by hair rollers, capturing and curling every lash for a dramatic flutter. Some of its bestsellers can even be traced right back to the Seventies (see the rose tinted lip and cheek stain (£21.50, Lookfantastic.com), originally created for dancers as a nipple tint).

But it’s the beauty brand’s brow roster that Benefit is most loved and lauded for. From the tinted and clear gel to the precisely brow pencil, the brand is the gold standard for creating salon-quality brows at home.

When I first got into make-up as a young teenager, my mum took me straight to the Benefit counter, and I’ve been in a committed relationship with the brand’s beauty product ever since – chiefly the precisely brow pencil. Helping you create the illusion of fuller brows, the precise tip lets you draw on individual hairs while the brush tool buffs the formula for extra volume.

How I tested

open image in gallery The precise tip lets you draw on individual hairs ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using the precisely pencil for years and setting my look with either Refy’s clear gel or Benefit’s precisely brow wax (£26, Lookfantastic.com). From application, the formula, staying power and the finished look, here’s why Benefit’s precisely brow pencil will always be a cult classic.