Is Benefit’s new porefessional powder the answer to a shine-free complexion?

If you’ve been on the beauty scene since 2010, you’ll be well-versed in Benefit’s porefessional range. But, what you might not know is that the brand has launched an all-new porefessional setting powder (£34.50, Lookfantastic.com).

As an oily-skinned woman, the original primer (£32, Lookfantastic.com) and setting spray (£31.50, Lookfantastic.com) are mainstays in my beauty bag. But, this new launch – which promises to control shine all day – excited me.

With oily skin, you become blase about patchy foundation and a shiny T-zone, given that both are pretty much part and parcel of the skin type. Yes, there are some products with help with these woes: Urban Decay all nighter setting spray (£22.40, Lookfantastic.com) and Supergoop! mattescreen sunscreen (£35, Lookfantastic.com), to name a few.

However, finding a product that keeps the shine at bay all day is no easy feat. Keep reading to see how I got on with Benefit’s latest launch.

How I tested

open image in gallery The texture of the powder going on (left) and once applied (right) ( Lucy Smith )

I applied Benefit’s porefessional power matte ‘n blur loose powder over my face as I normally would: after my base foundation and concealer, but before my powder blush and bronzer. I paid attention to how the product affected my other make-up (any patchiness or clarting, for example) and how quickly shine, if any, started to show through on my face.

I kept the powder on until I returned home that evening, leaving it on for a full 12-hour period. This meant that the powder had to withstand my sweaty commuter train, the London underground and a lunch break underneath a 30-degree sun. Here’s how it fared.