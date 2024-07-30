Jump to content
Is Benefit’s new porefessional powder the answer to a shine-free complexion?

The well-loved range has had a few new additions

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 30 July 2024 15:27 BST
I put the new product to the test over the course of a working day
I put the new product to the test over the course of a working day (Benefit/The Independent)

If you’ve been on the beauty scene since 2010, you’ll be well-versed in Benefit’s porefessional range. But, what you might not know is that the brand has launched an all-new porefessional setting powder (£34.50, Lookfantastic.com).

As an oily-skinned woman, the original primer (£32, Lookfantastic.com) and setting spray (£31.50, Lookfantastic.com) are mainstays in my beauty bag. But, this new launch – which promises to control shine all day – excited me.

With oily skin, you become blase about patchy foundation and a shiny T-zone, given that both are pretty much part and parcel of the skin type. Yes, there are some products with help with these woes: Urban Decay all nighter setting spray (£22.40, Lookfantastic.com) and Supergoop! mattescreen sunscreen (£35, Lookfantastic.com), to name a few.

However, finding a product that keeps the shine at bay all day is no easy feat. Keep reading to see how I got on with Benefit’s latest launch.

How I tested

The texture of the powder going on (left) and once applied (right)
The texture of the powder going on (left) and once applied (right) (Lucy Smith)

I applied Benefit’s porefessional power matte ‘n blur loose powder over my face as I normally would: after my base foundation and concealer, but before my powder blush and bronzer. I paid attention to how the product affected my other make-up (any patchiness or clarting, for example) and how quickly shine, if any, started to show through on my face.

I kept the powder on until I returned home that evening, leaving it on for a full 12-hour period. This meant that the powder had to withstand my sweaty commuter train, the London underground and a lunch break underneath a 30-degree sun. Here’s how it fared.

Benefit the porefessional power matte ‘n blur loose setting powder

Benefit porefessional matte ‘n blur loose powder review Indybest
  • Size: 8g
  • Key ingredients: Smoothing silica, anti-oxidant capric triglyceride and absorbent magnesium carbonate
  • Fragranced?: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Suitable for: Oily skin
  • Why we love it
    • Stays matte for longer than other longwear products I’ve tried
    • Weightless on the skin
  • Take note
    • Slightly drying around fine lines and wrinkles
    • Messy to apply – the same as all loose powders

Despite having oily skin, I do have a handful of dry patches as a result of irritation and I found that the loose powder clung to these areas. But, this isn’t something I normally contend with, nor is it a skin qualm I’d usually denote to oily skin types.

The powder stayed matte for longer than my usual go-to blurring powder and it didn’t cling to my skin. That said, I did feel the need to reapply around lunchtime as I could see my bronzer showing some signs of patchiness. Once touched up with another dusting of powder, my make-up looked as fresh as when I first applied and bronzer patch-free.

The staying power is one of the best I’ve tried, with the second dusting of the product lasting until I got home, with my complexion entirely shine-free.

I do think this is a product exclusively for those with oily skin and minimal dryness as it did cling to the dry areas around my face.

The verdict: Benefit the porefessional power matte ‘n blur loose setting powder

As someone with oily skin, the powder was a four out of five stars. I appreciate that this product knows its audience, but it’s certainly just that – a product for those with oily skin. The shine absorbency and staying power are really quite impressive, while the feel of the product is comfortable, if not undetectable. I think upon my next use I’ll slather up my face with a more deeply hydrating moisturiser to avoid it feeling claggy on the skin, but for those that struggle to stay dry all day, Benefit’s new porefessional powder is certainly worth a go.

