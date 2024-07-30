Is Benefit’s new porefessional powder the answer to a shine-free complexion?

Benefit the porefessional power matte ‘n blur loose setting powder
- Size: 8g
- Key ingredients: Smoothing silica, anti-oxidant capric triglyceride and absorbent magnesium carbonate
- Fragranced?: Yes
- Cruelty-free: No
- Suitable for: Oily skin
- Why we love it
- Stays matte for longer than other longwear products I’ve tried
- Weightless on the skin
- Take note
- Slightly drying around fine lines and wrinkles
- Messy to apply – the same as all loose powders
Despite having oily skin, I do have a handful of dry patches as a result of irritation and I found that the loose powder clung to these areas. But, this isn’t something I normally contend with, nor is it a skin qualm I’d usually denote to oily skin types.
The powder stayed matte for longer than my usual go-to blurring powder and it didn’t cling to my skin. That said, I did feel the need to reapply around lunchtime as I could see my bronzer showing some signs of patchiness. Once touched up with another dusting of powder, my make-up looked as fresh as when I first applied and bronzer patch-free.
The staying power is one of the best I’ve tried, with the second dusting of the product lasting until I got home, with my complexion entirely shine-free.
I do think this is a product exclusively for those with oily skin and minimal dryness as it did cling to the dry areas around my face.