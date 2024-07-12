I don’t leave the house without this setting powder

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

In 2015 there was powder baking, in 2009 there were foundation lips (never again) and in 2024 we’re finally finding a make-up setting middle ground: a powder – loose or pressed – that blots the skin and leaves your make-up looking fresh as the moment it was applied. For me, the crème de la crème in this category is without a doubt Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder (£24.50, Lookfantastic.com).

If you’re familiar with the Urban Decay brand, you’ll remember the days of the naked palette (£39.50, Lookfantastic.com) and a heavily glammed eyelid supported by a primer potion (£19, Lookfantastic.com) base. Nowadays, the brand draws buyers for its setting sprays, powders and the like, with a primary USP of top-tier staying power. Not to mention Urban Decay strikes a perfect price point balance between luxury and budget, making their high-quality products accessible to the make-up enthusiast with limited expendable income.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I can attest to the long-lasting performance of these products and, for over two years at this point, I have *not* left the house without my trusty all nighter waterproof powder. Here’s everything I have to say about it.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve been using the Urban Decay all nighter powder for more than two years ( Lucy Smith )

In the interest of honesty, I did not need to do a standalone test of this setting powder as I have been using it every day I’ve worn make-up for the last two plus years – just take a look at the state of the pan, in the picture above. When applying the powder, I sweep it liberally across the apples of my cheeks, forehead and chin, specifically targeting my oily zones. I’ve considered how effectively it conceals my oily skin’s shine, how long it reasonably lasts before I need a top up and, lastly, the feel of the product (especially after being layered).