I don’t leave the house without this setting powder

Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder
- Size: 7.5g
- Key ingredients: Smoothing dimethicone, absorbent silica and, for texture, velvety magnesium myristate
- Includes mirror?: Yes
- Includes brush/puff?: No
- Why we love it
- Feels buttery on the skin
- Doesn’t crack once you hit pan
- Layers seamlessly without appearing cakey
Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder really does have the ultimate staying powder. It promises to “provide a matte finish” and “minimise the appearance of pores”, and as you can see from my before versus after application photos, it certainly does. I’d even go so far as to say that it minimises the appearance of fine lines.
I usually apply the product first thing in the morning, pre-6.30am, and needn’t reapply until around lunchtime. Even then (as above) I’d likely get away without reapplying, I just have a penchant for matte-finish skin. After the second layer of product, my skin still doesn’t feel heavy nor have I had any issues with breakouts as a result of reapplying. It really is a winner.