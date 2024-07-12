Jump to content
I don’t leave the house without this setting powder

It’s a godsend for oily skin

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 12 July 2024 17:54 BST
The product doesn’t leave my skin feeling heavy nor have I had issues with breakouts
The product doesn't leave my skin feeling heavy nor have I had issues with breakouts

In 2015 there was powder baking, in 2009 there were foundation lips (never again) and in 2024 we’re finally finding a make-up setting middle ground: a powder – loose or pressed – that blots the skin and leaves your make-up looking fresh as the moment it was applied. For me, the crème de la crème in this category is without a doubt Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder (£24.50, Lookfantastic.com).

If you’re familiar with the Urban Decay brand, you’ll remember the days of the naked palette (£39.50, Lookfantastic.com) and a heavily glammed eyelid supported by a primer potion (£19, Lookfantastic.com) base. Nowadays, the brand draws buyers for its setting sprays, powders and the like, with a primary USP of top-tier staying power. Not to mention Urban Decay strikes a perfect price point balance between luxury and budget, making their high-quality products accessible to the make-up enthusiast with limited expendable income.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I can attest to the long-lasting performance of these products and, for over two years at this point, I have *not* left the house without my trusty all nighter waterproof powder. Here’s everything I have to say about it.

How I tested

I’ve been using the Urban Decay all nighter powder for more than two years
I’ve been using the Urban Decay all nighter powder for more than two years (Lucy Smith)

In the interest of honesty, I did not need to do a standalone test of this setting powder as I have been using it every day I’ve worn make-up for the last two plus years – just take a look at the state of the pan, in the picture above. When applying the powder, I sweep it liberally across the apples of my cheeks, forehead and chin, specifically targeting my oily zones. I’ve considered how effectively it conceals my oily skin’s shine, how long it reasonably lasts before I need a top up and, lastly, the feel of the product (especially after being layered).

The state of my skin and its shine around midday (left) and then immediately after applying the all nighter powder (right)
The state of my skin and its shine around midday (left) and then immediately after applying the all nighter powder (right) (Lucy Smith)

Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder

Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder review Indybest
  • Size: 7.5g
  • Key ingredients: Smoothing dimethicone, absorbent silica and, for texture, velvety magnesium myristate
  • Includes mirror?: Yes
  • Includes brush/puff?: No
  • Why we love it
    • Feels buttery on the skin
    • Doesn’t crack once you hit pan
    • Layers seamlessly without appearing cakey

Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder really does have the ultimate staying powder. It promises to “provide a matte finish” and “minimise the appearance of pores”, and as you can see from my before versus after application photos, it certainly does. I’d even go so far as to say that it minimises the appearance of fine lines.

I usually apply the product first thing in the morning, pre-6.30am, and needn’t reapply until around lunchtime. Even then (as above) I’d likely get away without reapplying, I just have a penchant for matte-finish skin. After the second layer of product, my skin still doesn’t feel heavy nor have I had any issues with breakouts as a result of reapplying. It really is a winner.

  1.  £24 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder

From the slim, pocket-friendly packaging, to the price point and formula, I really can’t fault this Urban Decay powder. Indeed, there’s a reason I’ve repurchased three times and, I might add, that works out at around one pan for every six months – this product *lasts*, even with twice daily (minimum) application. Recommend it to all of your friends, their skin will have never looked more satin-y smooth.

