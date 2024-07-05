Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As someone who’s tested their fair share of the best lightweight moisturisers, I can confidently say there are a few that aren’t worth wasting your time and money with. While you might find numerous products advertised as “hot-weather-appropriate”, formulas leave much to be desired and often render your already-sweltering skin all the more sweaty and worse for wear. Thankfully, there is an answer to these heatwave woes and I’ve put it through the wringer to ensure long-lasting comfort.

From much-adored French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay, the toleriane dermallergo soothing cream (£23, Lookfantastic.com) is a scent-free, simple and hydrating formula. Doing away with the common misconception that thick moisturiser equals greater hydration, dermallergo is evidence to the contrary and combines glycerin, water and a touch of shea to create a velvety light consistency.

From the calming cicaplast B5 serum to the anthelios sun cream, the team has reviewed a whole host of La Roche-Posay products – and it’s fair to say we’re consistently impressed. The brand’s dermatologist-backed technologies are withstanding the test of time (and TikTok reviewers). The water – French thermal spring water, to be precise – at the heart of La Roche-Posay’s products continues to be the key to shine-free hydration for oily skin. Hence my beeline for the dermallergo cream as the warmer weather hits the horizon.

How I tested

open image in gallery The cream had a smooth, gel-like texture ( Theindependent )

I used the toleriane dermallergo cream for more than four months both in the UK and abroad, testing the product in warmer climes to see how it fared as my skin’s hydration went down and my body temperature’s, up. I looked at the formula’s performance in terms of keeping my face comfortable (and not parched or taught) and how it reacted to my oil build-up throughout the day. Lastly, it came with me on weekend mini breaks and overseas in my suitcase, putting it to the leakage test to check for impractical packaging. Here’s how I got on.