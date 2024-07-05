Jump to content
I’m a beauty writer and this is the lightweight moisturiser I swear by in the summer

When the heat rolls in, the dermallergo comes out

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 05 July 2024 15:58 BST
I’ve tested the formula for more than four months in warm weather
I’ve tested the formula for more than four months in warm weather (The Independent)

As someone who’s tested their fair share of the best lightweight moisturisers, I can confidently say there are a few that aren’t worth wasting your time and money with. While you might find numerous products advertised as “hot-weather-appropriate”, formulas leave much to be desired and often render your already-sweltering skin all the more sweaty and worse for wear. Thankfully, there is an answer to these heatwave woes and I’ve put it through the wringer to ensure long-lasting comfort.

From much-adored French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay, the toleriane dermallergo soothing cream (£23, Lookfantastic.com) is a scent-free, simple and hydrating formula. Doing away with the common misconception that thick moisturiser equals greater hydration, dermallergo is evidence to the contrary and combines glycerin, water and a touch of shea to create a velvety light consistency.

From the calming cicaplast B5 serum to the anthelios sun cream, the team has reviewed a whole host of La Roche-Posay products – and it’s fair to say we’re consistently impressed. The brand’s dermatologist-backed technologies are withstanding the test of time (and TikTok reviewers). The water – French thermal spring water, to be precise – at the heart of La Roche-Posay’s products continues to be the key to shine-free hydration for oily skin. Hence my beeline for the dermallergo cream as the warmer weather hits the horizon.

How I tested

The cream had a smooth, gel-like texture
The cream had a smooth, gel-like texture (Theindependent)

I used the toleriane dermallergo cream for more than four months both in the UK and abroad, testing the product in warmer climes to see how it fared as my skin’s hydration went down and my body temperature’s, up. I looked at the formula’s performance in terms of keeping my face comfortable (and not parched or taught) and how it reacted to my oil build-up throughout the day. Lastly, it came with me on weekend mini breaks and overseas in my suitcase, putting it to the leakage test to check for impractical packaging. Here’s how I got on.

La Roche-Posay toleriane dermallergo soothing cream for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay toleriane dermallergo lightweight moisturiser review IndyBest
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, squalane, antioxidant (sphingobioma), soothing neurosensine (acetyl dipeptide-1 cetyl ester)
  • Size: 40ml
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for oily, combination and sensitive skin
    • Let’s skin breathe
  • Take note
    • Not hydrating enough for dryer skin type

La Roche-Posay’s toleriane dermallergo cream is an excellent choice for skincare newbies and experts alike. Its sensitive formula and mid-range price point mean that it lends itself to those unsure of their skin type(s) testing the waters. While its impressive list of antioxidant and probiotic-buzzword ingredients would leave even a 10-step product professional impressed.

It sets out to calm and hydrate without prompting sensitive skin flare-ups and, with regards to its hot weather performance, the water and glycerin base goes a long way during application. What does this mean? In short, it minimises any skin dragging you might experience with thicker, stickier creams. Not to mention leaving a thinner layer atop your skin for maximum breathability and – the real clincher – the same thirst-quenching hydration.

The packaging helps you to get the most for your money with a nifty inner product bag that vacuums every last drop of the moisturiser via the dispenser pump. And, you won’t need an extra plastic lid with the pump’s easy twist-to-lock closure. It’s a win-win.

  1.  £23 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: La Roche-Posay toleriane dermallergo soothing cream for sensitive skin

From the product’s texture to its performance throughout many a sweltering day, I found La Roche-Posay’s dermallergo to be like a splash of water over my face: weightless and cooling. The packaging left not a drop of product on the inside of my holiday packing, while the state of my skin’s oiliness maintained a smooth mirror-free dew from morning to night. For the reasonable price point, I certainly wouldn’t second guess adding it to my basket – it’s a yes from me.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best moisturisers

