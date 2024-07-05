La Roche-Posay toleriane dermallergo soothing cream for sensitive skin
- Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, squalane, antioxidant (sphingobioma), soothing neurosensine (acetyl dipeptide-1 cetyl ester)
- Size: 40ml
- Why we love it
- Suitable for oily, combination and sensitive skin
- Let’s skin breathe
- Take note
- Not hydrating enough for dryer skin type
La Roche-Posay’s toleriane dermallergo cream is an excellent choice for skincare newbies and experts alike. Its sensitive formula and mid-range price point mean that it lends itself to those unsure of their skin type(s) testing the waters. While its impressive list of antioxidant and probiotic-buzzword ingredients would leave even a 10-step product professional impressed.
It sets out to calm and hydrate without prompting sensitive skin flare-ups and, with regards to its hot weather performance, the water and glycerin base goes a long way during application. What does this mean? In short, it minimises any skin dragging you might experience with thicker, stickier creams. Not to mention leaving a thinner layer atop your skin for maximum breathability and – the real clincher – the same thirst-quenching hydration.
The packaging helps you to get the most for your money with a nifty inner product bag that vacuums every last drop of the moisturiser via the dispenser pump. And, you won’t need an extra plastic lid with the pump’s easy twist-to-lock closure. It’s a win-win.