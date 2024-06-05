Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This hardworking serum calmed my irritated skin almost instantly

The dermatology-led French skincare brand has produced yet another winner

Sponsored by
Lucy Partington
Wednesday 05 June 2024 09:32 BST
I incorporated the serum into my evening routine for three weeks
I incorporated the serum into my evening routine for three weeks (The Independent)

By now, we all know the importance of protecting and strengthening the skin’s barrier – but, chances are, we also know just how easy it is to damage it.

Whether it’s down to overuse of strong acids, harsh climates, too much exfoliation or maybe it’s because of allergens, irritants and other pollutants, it’s something that everybody can fall victim to, especially during colder months of the year.

However, La Roche-Posay is a brand that can be relied upon to help fix said damage. Its bestselling cicaplast baume B5+ ultra-repairing soothing balm became a TikTok sensation, thanks to its incredibly calming and super restorative properties. But, for all of its positives, there were a few negatives. Not just that people didn’t realise it was suitable to use on the face, but some also found it to be too thick or heavy.

That’s where the brand’s cicaplast baume B5 serum comes in. Just like its balm-like counterpart, this iteration claims to have barrier-like properties that work to form a thin layer on the skin, protecting it against external aggressors while helping to heal, soothe and repair it.

It’s suitable for daily use, but how good is it and how does it compare with the original formula? Keep scrolling for my honest thoughts.

How I tested La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 serum

(Lucy Partington)

I incorporated the serum into my evening routine for three weeks. It was applied after cleansing and before the rest of my skincare. On most nights, it was layered underneath thicker peptide and ceramide-based moisturiser, but I also used it underneath my usual retinol product.

For reference, my skin is dehydrated and prone to slight dryness in some areas, but it is acne-prone and often has patches of redness around the cheeks. I’ve also been having regular laser facials and other light peels, so I was able to test the serum after those – when gentle but hydrating products are key to skin recovery.

La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 serum

La Roche-Posay cicaplast b5 serum.png
  • Size: 30ml
  • Fragranced: No
  • Suitable for: All skin types, especially sensitive
  • Why we love it
    • Soothes tightness and irritation
    • Works well with other products
    • Hydrates the skin

I love the original cicaplast baume (and, for what it’s worth, I don’t find it to be overly thick or greasy) but the prospect of having a similar product that could be incorporated much more easily into my daily routine was something I was looking forward to trying.

The product itself comes in a 30ml bottle with a glass pipette. The texture is a little bit thicker than most serums, but I liked that, as it meant the formula didn’t run off and was easy to apply to hands before patting onto the face. I preferred to apply the product on slightly damp skin. I did find that it feels initially slightly tacky, but it quickly dissipates as the serum absorbs in, leaving an almost undetectable finish on the skin. It’s not shiny or glossy, but neither does the skin look matte or flat.

Although I didn’t use the serum as much during the day, on the odd occasion that I did, I found that it layers nicely underneath sunscreen, making it a great option for anybody whose skin needs a bit of extra nourishment or hydration, or for the times when skin is feeling particularly irritated or sensitive.

Ingredients

This non-comedogenic serum contains a combination of 10 per cent vitamin B5, also known as panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, which work in tandem to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin.

Vitamin B5 is a powerful humectant that attracts moisture to the skin, and, thanks to its ability to stabilise the barrier, it’s able to better hold onto that moisture. It simultaneously helps to soothe irritation and repairs the skin barrier, as well as working to defend against damaging internal and external aggressors, allowing the skin to be able to recover fully.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally occurring, but levels deplete as we age. Like vitamin B5, it’s also a humectant that helps skin hold onto water. It helps to hydrate the outer layers of skin, and, in turn, that improves the look of it, making it appear plumper, glowy and more hydrated.

The result

As with all skincare, it does take a while to see tangible results, however, the timing on receiving this serum sample was great for me, as I was able to use it in the days following a laser facial. It worked well to soothe and nourish my skin, ridding it of that telltale tightness that can occur almost instantly.

It was particularly great for when I got a little heavy-handed with a new BHA acid toner – the B5 serum got to work instantly, helping to rehydrate the skin – particularly on some areas of dryness. The formula felt nourishing despite its lightweight texture and it helped relieve the tingly feeling that happens when the barrier is compromised.

I also liked that it layered well with other products, including make-up and sunscreen, and that it could also be used in tandem with the original baume, for an extra hit of hydration, as and when it was needed.

  1. £40 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 serum

Overall, I’d say La Roche-Posay’s cicaplast B5 serum is definitely worth having in your skincare arsenal. Hardworking and effective but fuss-free, it’s not a product you necessarily need to use every single day, though. Instead, it’s ideal for the times when skin might be feeling drier, more sensitive or more irritated than usual, or after a peel or another similar treatment, because it’s the sort of product that you can trust to repair skin and that isn’t likely to cause further issues.

Make your skincare routine a little more eco-friendly with the best reusable make-up remover pads

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
£300 off a 7 night stay with the deal of the week - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Domino's Voucher Code
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 35% off food & drinks over £40 with this Domino's discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in