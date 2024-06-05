This hardworking serum calmed my irritated skin almost instantly

I love the original cicaplast baume (and, for what it’s worth, I don’t find it to be overly thick or greasy) but the prospect of having a similar product that could be incorporated much more easily into my daily routine was something I was looking forward to trying.

The product itself comes in a 30ml bottle with a glass pipette. The texture is a little bit thicker than most serums, but I liked that, as it meant the formula didn’t run off and was easy to apply to hands before patting onto the face. I preferred to apply the product on slightly damp skin. I did find that it feels initially slightly tacky, but it quickly dissipates as the serum absorbs in, leaving an almost undetectable finish on the skin. It’s not shiny or glossy, but neither does the skin look matte or flat.

Although I didn’t use the serum as much during the day, on the odd occasion that I did, I found that it layers nicely underneath sunscreen, making it a great option for anybody whose skin needs a bit of extra nourishment or hydration, or for the times when skin is feeling particularly irritated or sensitive.

Ingredients

This non-comedogenic serum contains a combination of 10 per cent vitamin B5, also known as panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, which work in tandem to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin.

Vitamin B5 is a powerful humectant that attracts moisture to the skin, and, thanks to its ability to stabilise the barrier, it’s able to better hold onto that moisture. It simultaneously helps to soothe irritation and repairs the skin barrier, as well as working to defend against damaging internal and external aggressors, allowing the skin to be able to recover fully.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally occurring, but levels deplete as we age. Like vitamin B5, it’s also a humectant that helps skin hold onto water. It helps to hydrate the outer layers of skin, and, in turn, that improves the look of it, making it appear plumper, glowy and more hydrated.

The result

As with all skincare, it does take a while to see tangible results, however, the timing on receiving this serum sample was great for me, as I was able to use it in the days following a laser facial. It worked well to soothe and nourish my skin, ridding it of that telltale tightness that can occur almost instantly.

It was particularly great for when I got a little heavy-handed with a new BHA acid toner – the B5 serum got to work instantly, helping to rehydrate the skin – particularly on some areas of dryness. The formula felt nourishing despite its lightweight texture and it helped relieve the tingly feeling that happens when the barrier is compromised.

I also liked that it layered well with other products, including make-up and sunscreen, and that it could also be used in tandem with the original baume, for an extra hit of hydration, as and when it was needed.