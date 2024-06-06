Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We all know that facial SPF is a year-round essential, but daily application becomes more important than ever during the summer months – so finding the right formula for you is key.

The industry has come a long way from the cakey and sticky products we once slapped on at the beach. Now, there are SPF’s for every skin type and concern, as well as lightweight formulas to wear day-to-day.

Cult French brand La Roche Posay has led the charge with its bestselling SPF’s that both nourish and protect skin. From the oil control SPF that helps control shine (was £20, now £16, Lookfantastic.com) to the La Roche-Posay anthelios dermo-pediatrics invisible spray SPF 50+ for kids (£19.12, Lookfantastic.com), its sun creams are some of the best in the business.

If acne is a concern, it’s important to find a product that doesn’t irritate skin, clog pores or cause breakouts. Naturally, La Roche Posay has you covered on that front, too.

Securing the top spot in our review of the best SPF’s for acne-prone skin, the La Roche Posay UVMUNE anthelios 400 invisible fluid, SPF 50+ is a must-have in your skincare arsenal. Here’s why it’s beauty editor-approved.

La Roche Posay UVMUNE anthelios 400 invisible fluid, SPF 50+: Was £20, now £16, Lookfantastic.com

When looking for an SPF for acne-prone skin, you should avoid anything too thick or oily. Instead, look out for lightweight sunscreens with added anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as niacinamide and azelaic acid.

For our tester, the quest for the perfect SPF for acne-prone skin ended with La Roche Posay’s UVMUNE anthelios 400 invisible fluid, SPF 50+. “We’ve been in love with this sunscreen for a long time – in fact, it was still called ‘shaka fluid’ when we first started using it,” they said. “Since then, this product has only gotten better, with the addition of new UV filters to protect against photo ageing (when the sun prematurely ages skin).”

Describing it as neither too oily nor too matte, the formula is very lightweight as well as being easy to apply and our tester added that topping up during the day couldn’t be easier.. “It’s incredibly fluid and simply disappears on the skin,” they said.

Better yet, Lookfantastic has discounted the formula by 20 per cent.

