This La Roche-Posay toner leaves my skin clean and clear

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For some toners are a skippable part of their skincare routine, but for others, it’s an essential step to help skin feel clean, refreshed and like brand new, considering it a skincare reset every night.

When it comes to picking the right toner for you, you want to make sure you find something that’s gentle on the skin and doesn’t cause redness or breakouts with abrasive ingredients. But it must also be tough enough on the skin to buff away all the oil and grime of the day, so finding that perfect sweet spot is no mean feat.

But that’s where La Roche-Posay comes in. The brand has been a go-to pick for dermatologists since its conception in 1975 and was founded on a mission to make products that were both affordable and accessible. La Roche-Posay is a particularly great choice for those with acne-prone skin, and its renowned SPF and loved facial cleansers remain firm favourites. And if there is one toner to turn to, it’s got to be the brand’s effaclar clarifying lotion.

How I tested the La Roche-Posay effaclar clarifying lotion

I’ve been using this toner for around two years after my dermatologist suggested it to help with my oily and acne-prone skin. I splash a good amount onto a cotton wool pad before gently swiping it across the face. I tend to use it in the morning as the first thing to touch the skin and at night after cleansing. If you’re in the market for a new toner, keep reading for why I love this one.