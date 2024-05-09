This La Roche-Posay toner leaves my skin clean and clear

La Roche-Posay effaclar clarifying lotion
- Size : 200 ml
- Key ingredients : Lipohydroxy acid, salicylic acid and thermal spring water
- Why we love it
- Lasts a long time
- Deep cleans without feeling stripping
- Great for oily or acne-prone skin
La Roche-Posay’s effaclar (which means blemish-prone) clarifying lotion is a great pick if you’re new to toners or want to level up your skincare game.
The micro-exfoliant is packed full of skin-happy ingredients, including LHA (lipohydroxy acid) for giving pores a deep clean, salicylic acid, which does a great job at controlling oily skin, and thermal spring water that acts as a soothing antioxidant to decrease chances of redness and breakouts.
In terms of application, I wet a cotton wool pad with the lotion and sweep it across my face in the morning and evening after cleansing. The result is a squeaky clean finish that is neither stripping nor drying. From experience, using it before bed calms my skin after cleansing and gives me peace of mind that all make-up has gone. Having used this product for two years, I recommend it to anyone who will listen – and if you’re looking for clearer, cleaner skin, it’s definitely worth adding to your skincare routine.