Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This La Roche-Posay toner leaves my skin clean and clear

Much loved and trusted skincare brand La Roche Posay does it again with this exfoliating toner.

Sponsored content by
Ella Duggan
Thursday 09 May 2024 09:36
This brand has been a go-to pick for dermatologists since its conception in 1975.
This brand has been a go-to pick for dermatologists since its conception in 1975. (The Independent/ iStock)

For some toners are a skippable part of their skincare routine, but for others, it’s an essential step to help skin feel clean, refreshed and like brand new, considering it a skincare reset every night.

When it comes to picking the right toner for you, you want to make sure you find something that’s gentle on the skin and doesn’t cause redness or breakouts with abrasive ingredients. But it must also be tough enough on the skin to buff away all the oil and grime of the day, so finding that perfect sweet spot is no mean feat.

But that’s where La Roche-Posay comes in. The brand has been a go-to pick for dermatologists since its conception in 1975 and was founded on a mission to make products that were both affordable and accessible. La Roche-Posay is a particularly great choice for those with acne-prone skin, and its renowned SPF and loved facial cleansers remain firm favourites. And if there is one toner to turn to, it’s got to be the brand’s effaclar clarifying lotion.

Related stories

19 best tinted moisturisers for lightweight coverage and a natural, glowy look
9 best neck creams for rejuvenating and firming results
15 best retinol eye creams to banish bags and improve wrinkles
14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin to protect you from UV rays
Best face tanners for an effortless sun-kissed glow in 2024

How I tested the La Roche-Posay effaclar clarifying lotion

I’ve been using this toner for around two years after my dermatologist suggested it to help with my oily and acne-prone skin. I splash a good amount onto a cotton wool pad before gently swiping it across the face. I tend to use it in the morning as the first thing to touch the skin and at night after cleansing. If you’re in the market for a new toner, keep reading for why I love this one.

La Roche-Posay effaclar clarifying lotion

La-roche-posay-toner-indybest
  • Size : 200 ml
  • Key ingredients : Lipohydroxy acid, salicylic acid and thermal spring water
  • Why we love it
    • Lasts a long time
    • Deep cleans without feeling stripping
    • Great for oily or acne-prone skin

La Roche-Posay’s effaclar (which means blemish-prone) clarifying lotion is a great pick if you’re new to toners or want to level up your skincare game.

The micro-exfoliant is packed full of skin-happy ingredients, including LHA (lipohydroxy acid) for giving pores a deep clean, salicylic acid, which does a great job at controlling oily skin, and thermal spring water that acts as a soothing antioxidant to decrease chances of redness and breakouts.

In terms of application, I wet a cotton wool pad with the lotion and sweep it across my face in the morning and evening after cleansing. The result is a squeaky clean finish that is neither stripping nor drying. From experience, using it before bed calms my skin after cleansing and gives me peace of mind that all make-up has gone. Having used this product for two years, I recommend it to anyone who will listen – and if you’re looking for clearer, cleaner skin, it’s definitely worth adding to your skincare routine.

  1. £16 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: La Roche-Posay effaclar clarifying lotion

This toner is a great all-rounder and shows off the capabilities and mission of La Roche-Posay effortlessly. It is affordable and long-lasting while also providing dermatologist-approved results. While I’m sure it is great for all, it’ll likely work best for those with oily and or acne-prone skin. The clarifying lotion is a great way to ensure all the grime of the day is wiped away and prepare skin for the rest of your skincare routine. 

For more ways to enhance your skincare routine, check out our article on the best vitamin C serums

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save up to £250 on selected hotels with your unique TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Save 5% on all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in