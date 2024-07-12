Jump to content
This SPF protected my skin in the country with the world’s highest UV index

Testing this SPF in Australia and New Zealand proves it’s one I’ll never part with

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 12 July 2024 15:59 BST
The mattescreen has become a mainstay in my skincare routine
The mattescreen has become a mainstay in my skincare routine (Lucy Smith/The Indepedent)

I’d forgive you for being overwhelmed by the sheer number of face SPFs, but I need you to hear me out when it comes to Supergoop’s mattescreen (£35, Lookfantastic.com).

From your facial fluids to your SPF moisturisers, the sunscreen market is pretty over-saturated and it can feel impossible to know where to start. Thankfully, the Supergoop! USP makes it relatively simple to set yourself up for SPF success. The product range focuses on different skin types, not to mention a top-tier protection level against harmful UVA, of course.

When you’re wearing a product every day (because you should be wearing SPF, come rain or shine) you want it to feel weightless without leaving your skin parched or, on the flip side, sticky and snowed under. If you frequently find yourself in the latter category, mattescreen will be your oily skin sensation. Indeed, if Supergoop! glowscreen is the ultimate dewy finish SPF, mattescreen is its smoothing, breathable sister for those of us that aren’t lacking in the natural dew department.

Supergoop’s SPF roster is extensive – unseen sunscreen’s unscented gel formula (£32, Sephora.co.uk) might be the original best-seller, the brand has been in the sun protection game for more than 15 years and now showcases everything from SPF35 setting powders to a selection of targeted skin serums. For me, when it came to my eight-month travelling stint across Australia and New Zealand, it was mattescreen that I’d reach for time and time again.

How I tested Supergoop! mineral mattescreen

I applied the product to one side of my face to check the extent of its ‘mattifying’
I applied the product to one side of my face to check the extent of its ‘mattifying’ (Lucy Smith)

With an average UV intensity of more than 11 in both Australia and New Zealand year-round, as well as having the two highest incidences of melanoma skin cancer in the world, I knew that SPF was going to be a top priority on my travelling packing list.

Naturally, over the course of eight months, I went through quite a few tubes of SPF but by the time summertime rolled around in the antipodes – my fourth month – mattescreen had become a mainstay in my skincare routine. I used it under make-up and au naturel and put it to the test in the sun, water and snowy conditions (the latter thanks to the diversity of New Zealand’s complex climes).

For context, I have very oily skin and frequently find myself in need of a blot or mattifying powder around midday. In essence, this meant that the SPF in question had no wiggle room for extra dew.

I always take this on holiday with me, especially because it’s carry-on friendly
I always take this on holiday with me, especially because it’s carry-on friendly (Lucy Smith)

Supergoop! mineral mattescreen SPF30

best sunscreens for your face indybest review Supergoop! mattescreen sunscreen SPF30
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 45ml
  • Type: Silicone-like cream
  • Mineral or chemical: Mineral
  • Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, glycerin
  • Why we love it
    • Smooths complexion
    • Minimises redness
    • Doesn’t pill under make-up
    • Reduces shine

It’s been available in the US for years but is a relatively new addition to the UK SPF market (it launched Blighty-side early in 2023), mattescreen is unseen sunscreen’s under-the-radar sister and it’s time she had her moment in the sun – literally.

The formula

The brand describes mattescreen as “a whipped airy cream that feels smooth and lightweight with a matte finish” and it ticks all the oily skin buzzwords from the outset. I’d say it’s more of a hybrid cream-gel – almost powdery to the touch thanks to silica – with a comfortable, non-drying feel. One of the skincare industry’s biggest misconceptions is that oily skin and hydrated skin go hand in hand, when in fact the excess sebum in oily skin serves no purpose in aiding parched, water-lacking skin. As such, it was a relief to see water as a base ingredient in this Supergoop! formula and, indeed it left my skin feeling plump and quenched even in blistering 35C heat.

The protection

In terms of mattescreen’s actual sun protection factor, zinc oxide and titanium oxide work together to provide a healthy factor 30 coverage. In truth, I would’ve preferred the ease of mind of an SPF50 face cream, but even that doesn’t negate the need for reapplication in extreme UV weather. What’s more, when put to the test, mattescreen’s factor 30 did prevent burning on my fair complexion even among the harsh UV reflections of New Zealand’s ski fields and Australia’s 30C surf. Not a peel or after-sun application in sight.

The finish

As someone who frequently stocks up on blotting papers, loose powder and setting sprays, Supergoop! mattescreen is the final piece in my oily skin arsenal. The finish is such a breath of fresh air when it comes to keeping my shine at bay and I have peace of mind knowing it won’t allow excess sebum to seep through my other products. It acts as both an SPF and a primer, and I now find myself drawn to dewy foundations where I previously would have steered clear. Bring on the glow, I say.

  1.  £34 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Supergoop! mineral mattescreen SPF30

Supergoop!’s mineral mattescreen SPF is a mid-range product that performs well above its price bracket. It’s refreshing every time I manage to track down such a price versus performance success story, not to mention this one boasts two-in-one primer and SPF capabilities.

It would seem Supergoop! have done it again with another SPF stick of dynamite and I’m not exaggerating when I say I don’t leave the house without it. I’d even go as far as to say it trumps my current make-up base – e.l.f.’s poreless putty primer – and I doubt I’ll be quick to replace the e.l.f. when I do get through it. Mattescreen, though? I got through two tubes on my travels and I’m on a third since returning – here’s to many more and a wave goodbye to sunburn.

