I’d forgive you for being overwhelmed by the sheer number of face SPFs, but I need you to hear me out when it comes to Supergoop’s mattescreen (£35, Lookfantastic.com).

From your facial fluids to your SPF moisturisers, the sunscreen market is pretty over-saturated and it can feel impossible to know where to start. Thankfully, the Supergoop! USP makes it relatively simple to set yourself up for SPF success. The product range focuses on different skin types, not to mention a top-tier protection level against harmful UVA, of course.

When you’re wearing a product every day (because you should be wearing SPF, come rain or shine) you want it to feel weightless without leaving your skin parched or, on the flip side, sticky and snowed under. If you frequently find yourself in the latter category, mattescreen will be your oily skin sensation. Indeed, if Supergoop! glowscreen is the ultimate dewy finish SPF, mattescreen is its smoothing, breathable sister for those of us that aren’t lacking in the natural dew department.

Supergoop’s SPF roster is extensive – unseen sunscreen’s unscented gel formula (£32, Sephora.co.uk) might be the original best-seller, the brand has been in the sun protection game for more than 15 years and now showcases everything from SPF35 setting powders to a selection of targeted skin serums. For me, when it came to my eight-month travelling stint across Australia and New Zealand, it was mattescreen that I’d reach for time and time again.

How I tested Supergoop! mineral mattescreen

open image in gallery I applied the product to one side of my face to check the extent of its ‘mattifying’ ( Lucy Smith )

With an average UV intensity of more than 11 in both Australia and New Zealand year-round, as well as having the two highest incidences of melanoma skin cancer in the world, I knew that SPF was going to be a top priority on my travelling packing list.

Naturally, over the course of eight months, I went through quite a few tubes of SPF but by the time summertime rolled around in the antipodes – my fourth month – mattescreen had become a mainstay in my skincare routine. I used it under make-up and au naturel and put it to the test in the sun, water and snowy conditions (the latter thanks to the diversity of New Zealand’s complex climes).

For context, I have very oily skin and frequently find myself in need of a blot or mattifying powder around midday. In essence, this meant that the SPF in question had no wiggle room for extra dew.