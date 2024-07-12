Supergoop! mineral mattescreen SPF30
- SPF: 30
- Size: 45ml
- Type: Silicone-like cream
- Mineral or chemical: Mineral
- Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, glycerin
- Why we love it
- Smooths complexion
- Minimises redness
- Doesn’t pill under make-up
- Reduces shine
It’s been available in the US for years but is a relatively new addition to the UK SPF market (it launched Blighty-side early in 2023), mattescreen is unseen sunscreen’s under-the-radar sister and it’s time she had her moment in the sun – literally.
The formula
The brand describes mattescreen as “a whipped airy cream that feels smooth and lightweight with a matte finish” and it ticks all the oily skin buzzwords from the outset. I’d say it’s more of a hybrid cream-gel – almost powdery to the touch thanks to silica – with a comfortable, non-drying feel. One of the skincare industry’s biggest misconceptions is that oily skin and hydrated skin go hand in hand, when in fact the excess sebum in oily skin serves no purpose in aiding parched, water-lacking skin. As such, it was a relief to see water as a base ingredient in this Supergoop! formula and, indeed it left my skin feeling plump and quenched even in blistering 35C heat.
The protection
In terms of mattescreen’s actual sun protection factor, zinc oxide and titanium oxide work together to provide a healthy factor 30 coverage. In truth, I would’ve preferred the ease of mind of an SPF50 face cream, but even that doesn’t negate the need for reapplication in extreme UV weather. What’s more, when put to the test, mattescreen’s factor 30 did prevent burning on my fair complexion even among the harsh UV reflections of New Zealand’s ski fields and Australia’s 30C surf. Not a peel or after-sun application in sight.
The finish
As someone who frequently stocks up on blotting papers, loose powder and setting sprays, Supergoop! mattescreen is the final piece in my oily skin arsenal. The finish is such a breath of fresh air when it comes to keeping my shine at bay and I have peace of mind knowing it won’t allow excess sebum to seep through my other products. It acts as both an SPF and a primer, and I now find myself drawn to dewy foundations where I previously would have steered clear. Bring on the glow, I say.