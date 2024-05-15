Supergoop’s glowscreen could be our new favourite face sunscreen

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sunscreen should be worn all year round – after all, the sun’s UVA rays are one of the biggest causes of wrinkles, dark spots and can even lead to skin cancer. But not all sunscreens are made equal. While the main objective is to shield your skin from UVA rays, and any good sunscreen will do this successfully, a great sunscreen should also be a joy to apply – no gloopy, thick formula, white cast or greasy residue in sight.

Luckily, we’ve tried more than a hefty handful to find the perfect one for almost every skin type, tone, and personal preference on the finish, all included in our expertly tested guide to the best face SPFs (and we’ve even done one for your body as well).

One product in particular, however, is gaining a lot of traction online, with many claiming it as their new go-to glow-inducing sunscreen: Supergoop’s glowscreen SPF30. Of course, we had to give it a go to see what all the fuss was about.

Keep scrolling to see what we thought of the tinted sun protector. And, spoiler alert, we think it could be your new favourite, especially if you like to wear make-up.

How we tested Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30

( The Independent )

The Supergoop! glowscreen SPF30 is tinted, so we wanted to try out two different shades. Lauren Cunningham, who has fair, combination skin, tested the shade dawn, while Bethan Kapur, who has sensitive, dry skin, gave golden hour a go.

After wearing the product every day for around three weeks, we assessed how easy it was to apply, how it felt and looked on the skin and, ultimately, whether it really did protect them from the sun. Keep reading to find out what we thought.