Supergoop’s glowscreen could be our new favourite face sunscreen

The tinted formula imparts a light glow, making it a must-have

Lauren Cunningham,Bethan Kapur
Wednesday 15 May 2024 13:40
The glow-inducing sunscreen even works well under make-up
The glow-inducing sunscreen even works well under make-up (The Independent)

Sunscreen should be worn all year round – after all, the sun’s UVA rays are one of the biggest causes of wrinkles, dark spots and can even lead to skin cancer. But not all sunscreens are made equal. While the main objective is to shield your skin from UVA rays, and any good sunscreen will do this successfully, a great sunscreen should also be a joy to apply – no gloopy, thick formula, white cast or greasy residue in sight.

Luckily, we’ve tried more than a hefty handful to find the perfect one for almost every skin type, tone, and personal preference on the finish, all included in our expertly tested guide to the best face SPFs (and we’ve even done one for your body as well).

One product in particular, however, is gaining a lot of traction online, with many claiming it as their new go-to glow-inducing sunscreen: Supergoop’s glowscreen SPF30. Of course, we had to give it a go to see what all the fuss was about.

Keep scrolling to see what we thought of the tinted sun protector. And, spoiler alert, we think it could be your new favourite, especially if you like to wear make-up.

How we tested Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30

(The Independent)

The Supergoop! glowscreen SPF30 is tinted, so we wanted to try out two different shades. Lauren Cunningham, who has fair, combination skin, tested the shade dawn, while Bethan Kapur, who has sensitive, dry skin, gave golden hour a go.

After wearing the product every day for around three weeks, we assessed how easy it was to apply, how it felt and looked on the skin and, ultimately, whether it really did protect them from the sun. Keep reading to find out what we thought.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 50ml, dawn

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 50ml, dawn.png
  • Shade tested: Dawn
  • SPF: 30
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin B3 and cocoa peptides
  • Why we love it
    • Gives a lovely glow
    • Not greasy or sticky
  • Take note
    • Not the most moisturising

I’ve long been a fan of this brand’s sunscreens and would probably go as far as to say that there really is something for everyone – think SPF-packed sticks, mineral powders, mattifying lotions and much more. So, this addition to the range is exciting, especially for those who like a little tint.

The shade dawn, however, is much less like a tint and much more like a highlighter. The shade is very fair and won’t leave you looking bronzed but offers a slightly pink pearlescent appearance that illuminates the skin, hence the name glowscreen. It worked incredibly well under make-up, helping to make my skin look healthy without any greasy or shiny residue. However, I would prefer to use one of the darker shades if using sans foundation to help even skin tone and add a little warmth.

The formula is packed full of skin-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin B3 and cocoa peptides to help protect from blue light, hydrate and reduce water loss, which is a huge plus. Although it isn’t quite as moisturising as other SPFs I’ve tested, so I use it on top of my regular moisturiser. Another slight gripe is that I’d have liked more protection and for it to be an SPF50.

Lauren Cunningham

  £28 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Supergoop! glowscreen SPF30 50ml, golden hour

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 50ml, golden hour.png
  • Shade tested: Golden hour
  • SPF: 30
  • Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin B3 and cocoa peptides
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle on sensitive skin
    • Evened skin tone
  • Take note
    • Thick formula

Owing to my sensitive skin, I find that chemical sunscreens can wreak havoc on my face – but this formula didn’t cause any issues. The tint improved my uneven skin tone, and I didn’t need to use as many products on my face.

The one slight gripe I encountered was that the thick cream was difficult to work into my skin, so I had to pair it with a very light, thin moisturiser to get the perfect consistency. Although this seems like a small price to pay for a sensitive skin-friendly formula that evens skin tone and adds a subtle glow, so I’ll definitely rebuy.

Bethan Kapur

  £28 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Supergoop! glowscreen SPF30

Both of our beauty buffs had great things to say about Supergoop’s glowscreen and, most importantly, it definitely did protect their skin from the sun – no burning or redness in sight. The skin-boosting formula is pretty impressive and will certainly help to improve your skin from the inside while the soft tints add a healthy glow outside. That being said, both testers agreed that it works better as a final step in your skincare routine, after or mixed in with a moisturiser, instead of replacing it.

Looking for more sunscreens to shop? Take a look at the best face SPFs to buy

