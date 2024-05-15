Supergoop’s glowscreen could be our new favourite face sunscreen

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 50ml, dawn
- Shade tested: Dawn
- SPF: 30
- Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin B3 and cocoa peptides
- Why we love it
- Gives a lovely glow
- Not greasy or sticky
- Take note
- Not the most moisturising
I’ve long been a fan of this brand’s sunscreens and would probably go as far as to say that there really is something for everyone – think SPF-packed sticks, mineral powders, mattifying lotions and much more. So, this addition to the range is exciting, especially for those who like a little tint.
The shade dawn, however, is much less like a tint and much more like a highlighter. The shade is very fair and won’t leave you looking bronzed but offers a slightly pink pearlescent appearance that illuminates the skin, hence the name glowscreen. It worked incredibly well under make-up, helping to make my skin look healthy without any greasy or shiny residue. However, I would prefer to use one of the darker shades if using sans foundation to help even skin tone and add a little warmth.
The formula is packed full of skin-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin B3 and cocoa peptides to help protect from blue light, hydrate and reduce water loss, which is a huge plus. Although it isn’t quite as moisturising as other SPFs I’ve tested, so I use it on top of my regular moisturiser. Another slight gripe is that I’d have liked more protection and for it to be an SPF50.
Lauren Cunningham